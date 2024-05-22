Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

