Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Grün (3)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search