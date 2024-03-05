1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)