Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1828 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search