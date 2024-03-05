Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2195 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search