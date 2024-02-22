Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Stare Monety

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
