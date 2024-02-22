1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.

