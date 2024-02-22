Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place March 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
