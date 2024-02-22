Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25079 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • BAC (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

