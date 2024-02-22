1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25079 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)