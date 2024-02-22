Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1826 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25079 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 300. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
