Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place December 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
