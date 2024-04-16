1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place December 2, 2020.

