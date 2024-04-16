Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61392 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place December 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - December 3, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 3, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1825 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search