Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1824 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search