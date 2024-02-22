Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
