Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

