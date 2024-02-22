1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2294 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)