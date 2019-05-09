Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3939 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

