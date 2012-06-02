1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3937 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition AU (3)