Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3937 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

