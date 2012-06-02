Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3937 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 1, 2012.
