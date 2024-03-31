Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1821
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
