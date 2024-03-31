Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63434 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Stephen Album - November 4, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1821 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

