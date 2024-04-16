Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
