Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 with mark MC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 421 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (4)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 10, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 MC at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

