Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1820 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1820 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 FR at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1820 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search