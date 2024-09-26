Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1820 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1820 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
