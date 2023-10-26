Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search