Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1819 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel silver coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search