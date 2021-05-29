1/12 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)