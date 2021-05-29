Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1818 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 29, 2021
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1818 FR at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

