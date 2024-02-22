Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1/12 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,437)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
