Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1/12 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,437)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure silver (0,0469 oz) 1,46 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2288 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1/12 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

