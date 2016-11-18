Pattern Gulden 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Gulden 1829 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 2,100. Bidding took place June 14, 1999.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2)