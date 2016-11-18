Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Pattern Gulden 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 11,75 g
- Pure silver (0,3147 oz) 9,7877 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Gulden 1829 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 2,100. Bidding took place June 14, 1999.
