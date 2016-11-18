Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Pattern Gulden 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse Pattern Gulden 1829 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse Pattern Gulden 1829 CvC - Silver Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 11,75 g
  • Pure silver (0,3147 oz) 9,7877 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Pattern Gulden 1829 with mark CvC. This silver coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1660 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for DEM 2,100. Bidding took place June 14, 1999.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • UBS (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Gulden 1829 CvC (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Gulden 1829 CvC (Pattern) at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Gulden 1829 CvC (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 DM
Price in auction currency 2100 DEM

