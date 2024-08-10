Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

Ducat 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse Ducat 1825 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse Ducat 1825 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9166 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
10092 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search