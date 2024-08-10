Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
Ducat 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Ducat 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4705 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
9166 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
10092 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
