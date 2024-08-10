Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1828 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 5 Thaler 1828 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 940 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

