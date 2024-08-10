5 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5)