Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2232 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
