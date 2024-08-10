Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1824 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 5 Thaler 1824 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2232 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 8, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1824 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search