5 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

