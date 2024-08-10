Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
