Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1823 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 5 Thaler 1823 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1823 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 25, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
2401 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1823 CvC at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

