Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4690 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
