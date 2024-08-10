Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 5 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1818 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search