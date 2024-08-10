Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1929 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
