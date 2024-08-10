Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
5 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3313 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1341 $
Price in auction currency 1080 EUR
