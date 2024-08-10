Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

5 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1816 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 5 Thaler 1816 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1931 oz) 6,0071 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 21, 2022.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3313 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Felzmann - March 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date March 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1341 $
Price in auction currency 1080 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 5 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

