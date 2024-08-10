Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
