Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Leu (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 28, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

