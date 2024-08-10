Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1803 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
