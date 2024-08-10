2 1/2 Thaler 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)