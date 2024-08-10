Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4699 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
776 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
