2 1/2 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4699 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4)