Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
2908 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
3200 DM
Price in auction currency 3200 DEM

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

