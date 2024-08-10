Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
