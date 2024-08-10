2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

