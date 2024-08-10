Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33672 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1818 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search