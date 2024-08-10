Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1816
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8097 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (6)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3430 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search