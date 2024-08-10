Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0966 oz) 3,0036 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8097 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1106 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3430 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 FR at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

