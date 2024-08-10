Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1827-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (13)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3883 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search