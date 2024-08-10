Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1827-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1827-1829" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1827-1829" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3883 $
Price in auction currency 3200 GBP
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

