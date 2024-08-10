10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1827-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (10) VF (2)