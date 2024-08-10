Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1827-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1827-1829" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1827-1829" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • UBS (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2242 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4076 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction Künker - June 17, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 CvC at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

