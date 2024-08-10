Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1828 CvC "Type 1827-1829" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1828
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1828 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (7)
- UBS (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2242 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
4076 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search