Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3177 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5276 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
