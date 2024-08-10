10 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (2)