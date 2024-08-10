Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1827 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1827 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2143 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place September 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3177 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5276 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction UBS - January 27, 2003
Seller UBS
Date January 27, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1827 CvC at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1827 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search