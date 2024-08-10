Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2297 $
Price in auction currency 25000 NOK
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search