Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1830 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1830 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4694 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2297 $
Price in auction currency 25000 NOK
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1830 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5310 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

