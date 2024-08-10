Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1824-1830" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
2075 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
