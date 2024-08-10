Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1824-1830" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1824-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1824-1830" - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
2075 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 CvC at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
