10 Thaler 1829 CvC "Type 1824-1830" (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1829 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)