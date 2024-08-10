Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1825
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (5)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
