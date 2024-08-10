Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1825 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1825 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Stack's (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1940 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
1421 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Stack's - August 10, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 10, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 CvC at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

