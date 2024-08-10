10 Thaler 1825 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1825 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24771 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) Service NGC (4)