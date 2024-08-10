Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1824 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1824 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7363 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Stack's - July 29, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 CvC at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

