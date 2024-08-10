Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1824 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1824
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1824 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4692 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7363 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date July 29, 2008
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
