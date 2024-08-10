Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1822 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1822 CvC - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 CvC at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1822 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel gold coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 10 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search