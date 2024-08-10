Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1822 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1822
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1822 with mark CvC. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1100 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search