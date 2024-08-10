Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Künker (2)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1644 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search