Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1819 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1819 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1819 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1644 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 1, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 5, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 2, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1819 FR at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

