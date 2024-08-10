Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1818 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 6, 2019
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Künker - March 13, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 FR at auction Leu - October 29, 2000
Seller Leu
Date October 29, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

