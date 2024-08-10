Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1818 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1818 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4680 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2331 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1783 $
Price in auction currency 1700 CHF
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
