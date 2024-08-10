Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

10 Thaler 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1817 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 10 Thaler 1817 FR - Gold Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,899)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4679 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Stack's - December 10, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 FR at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
