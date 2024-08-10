Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
10 Thaler 1817 FR (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,899)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3862 oz) 12,0133 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1817
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 10 Thaler 1817 with mark FR. This gold coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4679 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1809 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Stack's
Date December 10, 2009
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
