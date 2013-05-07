Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1830 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1830 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1830 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
