2 Pfennig 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1830 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 165 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition XF (2)