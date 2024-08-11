Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1829
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1829 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
