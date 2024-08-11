Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1829 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1829 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1829 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 11, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1829 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search