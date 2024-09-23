Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1828 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search