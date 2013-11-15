Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1827 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1827 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1827 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1827 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1827 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

