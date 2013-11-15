Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1827 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1827
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1827 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
