2 Pfennig 1826 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1826 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)