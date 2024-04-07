Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1823 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 CvC at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

