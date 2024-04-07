Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
2 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1823
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search