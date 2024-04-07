2 Pfennig 1823 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1823 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition XF (3)