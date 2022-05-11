Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

2 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1820 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1820 MC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 MC at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1820 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search