2 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,63 - 4,31 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1820
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
