2 Pfennig 1820 MC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 2 Pfennig 1820 with mark MC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1130 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1)