Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871
1 Pfennig 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
- Period Charles II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1830
- Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
- Mint Braunschweig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1804 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (17)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search