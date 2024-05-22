Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1830 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1804 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (17)
  • Russiancoin (9)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 12, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 26, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Heritage - November 3, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1830 CvC at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Coin catalog of Charles II Coins of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel in 1830 All Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel copper coins Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search