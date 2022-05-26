1 Pfennig 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)