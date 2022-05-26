Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1829 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (3)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1829 CvC at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
