Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel Period: 1813-1871 1813-1871

1 Pfennig 1828 CvC (Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC - Coin Value - Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel, Charles II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,65 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel
  • Period Charles II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Charles II (Duke of Brunswick)
  • Mint Braunschweig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1828 with mark CvC. This copper coin from the times of Charles II struck at the Braunschweig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 1 Pfennig 1828 CvC at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

